The Best & Worst New Foods To Buy At Costco In 2024

Costco warehouses constantly rearrange their shelves to accommodate new alluring products, but not all are worthwhile buys. With such a wide selection, it can be hard to discern which are best for your family and tastes. On the other hand, part of the joy of shopping there is finding and trying new items. Often, these purchases are fun and delicious, but occasionally you'll run across a dud.

Unfortunately, the members-only warehouse sells large portions and packages. In other words, trying something new means risking having to eat or throw away massive quantities of the stuff if it turns out to be unpleasant. That can put a damper on picking up different products than your usual groceries.

We've compiled a list of several new inventory items that Costco has added in 2024, along with shoppers' opinions and experiences with each one — we'll explain how we came up with this list and picked our favorites in more detail below. All of the prices mentioned here are accurate for mid-Michigan warehouses at the time this article was published. With luck, our advice will help you on your next grocery run to the warehouse giant.