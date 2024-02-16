Norwegian Foods You Should Try Before You Die

Some countries' cuisines are known across the globe. For instance, if you were to picture Italian food, you'd instantly think of pizza and pasta. Yet the food of other nations isn't quite as widely familiar to those outside a country's borders. Of course, that doesn't mean that cuisine is not worth exploring. In that spirit, head to Scandinavia with this list of some of the best Norwegian foods you should try before you die.

Norwegian cuisine has a lot to offer, from brunost — which is known as brown cheese, but isn't really cheese at all — to elusive cloudberries, to cinnamon buns known as kanelsnurrer. Some foods are likely different from anything you're likely to have encountered in the U.S., while others may be surprisingly familiar.

Most of these dishes are hard to find outside of Norway or Scandinavia (or Norwegian enclaves), while some are gaining worldwide popularity. Still, if you want to try these foods in their most authentic form, you'll likely have to pay for a trip to Norway or make them yourself. Whether you're planning an adventure or simply interested in another culture's cuisine, these are some of the Norwegian foods you need to try in this lifetime.