Aquavit Is The Unique Scandinavian Liquor With Pickle-Like Qualities

From the lowlands of Northern Germany to the vast fjords of Norway, and even to the lakes and woodlands of Finland, aquavit is the spirit that unifies all of Scandinavia. First mentioned in the 15th century and literally meaning "water of life," aquavit was once prized for its healing qualities and used in gunpowder. Today this neutral-grain spirit has evolved into a popular drink, and is made in a myriad of different styles and consumed in traditionally unique ways depending on which Scandinavian country you're in. However, one quality remains consistent across Nordic borders, and that's the spirit's pickle-like flavors, stemming from the herbs and botanicals that Scandinavians have used and beloved for centuries.

To be classified as aquavit, the liquor must be a neutral-grain spirit flavored primarily by caraway. Dill is another commonly-used botanical, and from there different regions and distillers flavor their aquavit with supplementary botanicals ranging from cardamom and coriander seeds to star anise. Some, like dill and coriander, would have been grown locally, and the more exotic spices would have been brought to Scandinavia hundreds of years ago by the spice trade. This combination of spices became the primary flavors used in the region's bread, stews, and — you guessed it — pickles! The essence of aquavit reflects the food, history, and literal spirit of the people of Scandinavia.