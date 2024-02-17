Liquid Vs Gel: Which Type Of Food Coloring Is Best For Red Velvet Cookies?

In the realm of desserts, a sweet treat's color often corresponds with its flavor. With red velvet goodies, however, that isn't quite the case. The truth about red velvet is that its distinctive red hue has nothing to do with its taste, which actually tends toward chocolate due to the use of cocoa powder (though red velvet cake is still different from chocolate). Still, red velvet's rich color is part of what made the flavor into a star, especially for holidays like Christmas and Valentine's Day.

If you're making anything in the red velvet family of baked goods, you have to nail the treat's signature color. In Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes' excellent red velvet cookies recipe, she achieves this with "a few drops of food coloring," but the type you have sitting in your pantry might not be right for the job. While most people are likely familiar with the liquid food coloring that comes in squat bottles with pointed caps, Brookes says a "highly pigmented gel variety will work best." Gel food coloring is far more concentrated than its traditional liquid form, ensuring your red velvet cookies will reach their desired primary color scheme in just a few drops.