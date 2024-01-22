Excellent Red Velvet Cookies Recipe
You may have heard of the classic red velvet cake, but have you ever experienced this festive flavor in cookie form? Get ready for some colorful baking fun with our excellent red velvet cookies recipe! These sweet treats, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, are a mouth-watering blend of rich flavors and irresistible textures, capturing the essence of classic red velvet.
The cookies are wonderfully soft and chewy, with plenty of sweetness and a subtle cocoa undertone. They're also packed with white chocolate chips, providing delicious morsels of creaminess with every bite. The stand out of this recipe is of course the vibrant red color, achieved effortlessly with a few drops of food coloring.
With an iconic look and promising a melt-in-your-mouth experience, these make for a fun twist on your classic chocolate chip cookie. Whether you're a baking enthusiast or simply seeking a scrumptious way to celebrate Valentine's Day, this recipe is sure to impress!
Gather the ingredients for red velvet cookies
To whip up this easy cookie dough, you'll first need some butter and sugar. Next up are vanilla extract, egg and a good quality food coloring. A highly pigmented gel variety will work best here. Next comes the dry ingredients: all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. The last thing you'll need are some white chocolate chips.
Step 1: Beat the butter and sugar
Add the butter and sugar to the bowl of an electric stand mixer and beat until smooth and creamy.
Step 2: Add vanilla, egg, and food coloring
Add the vanilla extract, egg, and food coloring. Mix well to combine.
Step 3: Add the dry ingredients
Add the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix into a thick cookie dough.
Step 4: Add chocolate chips
Briefly mix through the chocolate chips, then chill the mixture in the fridge for at least 1 hour.
Step 5: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 6: Roll into balls
Roll the cookie dough mixture into balls and place on a lined baking sheet, leaving enough space between them for spreading.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 12-14 minutes.
What pairs well with red velvet cookies?
There are so many ways to enjoy these delicious cookies. They are of course wonderful served alone as an easy-to-grab sweet treat, but they also pair wonderfully with other drinks and sweet treats. For a classic combination, serve these soft and chewy cookies with a glass of cold milk or a warming latte. They're perfect for dunking!
If you're in the mood for a more indulgent treat, consider pairing these red velvet wonders with a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream. You could even go all out and assemble an ice cream sandwich by placing a generous scoop between two cookies and squishing down. Another great idea is to crumble the cookies into a bowl and add some fresh berries and Greek yogurt for a nutritious medley.
Otherwise, these cookies also play well alongside other desserts, so if you're feeling extra festive, you can make a cookie platter with an assortment of other handheld treats. Stick with the Valentine's theme or pair these cookies alongside more neutral options like oatmeal raisin or snickerdoodles.
Can you prep the red velvet cookie dough in advance?
You can easily prep the cookie dough in advance, allowing you to indulge in freshly baked delights at a time that suits you. To get a head start, follow the recipe as normal, up until the point of chilling the cookie dough. Cover the bowl tightly with plastic wrap or transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate it. The dough should keep well here for up to four days. If you need to store it for a longer period, you can pop it in the freezer for up to six months. Simply defrost in the fridge overnight before rolling and baking.
When you're ready to enjoy your homemade treats, simply preheat your oven, take out the chilled dough, and proceed with rolling into balls and baking. The dough may be a little hard if it's been sitting in the fridge for a while, so you might have to let it sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes before you can begin shaping the cookies.
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 egg
- 4 drops red food coloring (or more as needed)
- 1 ⅓ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 heaping tablespoon cocoa powder
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup white chocolate chips
- Leave the cookies on the baking sheet for about 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
|Calories per Serving
|250
|Total Fat
|12.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|36.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.6 g
|Total Sugars
|20.9 g
|Sodium
|127.4 mg
|Protein
|2.9 g