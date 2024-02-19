Why You Probably Shouldn't Use The Lid To Slice Up Canned Spam

Have you ever wondered if you should use the lid from a can as a makeshift knife? Well, probably not if you're actually in your kitchen with a drawer or block full of utensils purpose-built for chopping, slicing, and dicing. If you're somehow forced to improvise — for example, you went on a camping trip and brought plenty of Spam but forgot to pack any kind of cutting tool — you'll certainly be able to use the lid to chop it up. After all, folded and flattened can lids are a go-to tool for making prison food since correction center housing pods (for obvious reasons) are meant to be knife-free environments.

Still, would-be Spam chefs who are not incarcerated may want to think twice before using the can's lid to chop up this potted meat product. There is a possibility that the outside of the can may be dirty, at least if you're not in the habit of washing the outside of your canned foods before you open them. There's also some risk of metal shavings contaminating the food, which exists even if you don't use the can opener as a knife, but would certainly be exacerbated by doing so. Finally, if your can opener isn't the smoothest operator, your can lid could have some jagged edges that might injure your hand and unless you're a vampire you probably don't want blood on your Spam.