Make Scallop Casserole For A Fancy Meal Without The Stress

People often associate fancy meals with something you make if you have guests you want to impress or are perhaps planning a romantic dinner to schmooze a spouse. While you may not want to put in a great deal of effort unless the stakes are high, something low-effort but luxurious makes a nice little treat to serve yourself, as well. After all, no one deserves your best efforts as much as you do. Well, as long as you're not shellfish allergic, you couldn't ask for an easier special occasion dish than scallop casserole — the one from developer Erin Johnson's recipe just takes 15 minutes to throw together once you have all of the ingredients in place.

As Johnson says of her recipe, "This casserole allows me to make a delicious dish quickly and with little hands-on effort." All you are doing, after all, is combing scallops with white wine, garlic, shallots, and butter and baking them with a crushed cracker crust. While Johnson cooks her casserole in a single pan, if you really want to up the elegance, you could opt for individual ramekins or even the kind of scallop shells that have been processed for baking purposes.