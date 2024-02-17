Pastel De Papa: The Hispanic Potato Cake Reminiscent Of Shepherd's Pie

The classic shepherd's pie is comfort food royalty. There's something about the savory combination of meat, veggies, and creamy mashed potatoes that ticks all the right boxes. Although the origin of shepherd's pie has been traced to Scotland, this practical and easy-to-make meal is beloved worldwide. Other regions have developed unique versions of shepherd's pie, including pastel de papa, a favorite recipe in South American countries like Argentina, Chile, and Peru.

Pastel de papa is more of a casserole than a pie, and the ingredients, cooking method, and overall look of the dish vary depending on where it's being served. If you know the difference between shepherd's pie and cottage pie (although the terms are often used interchangeably), it's easy to see that, based on its filling, pastel de papa falls under the cottage pie category. Beneath the top layer of mashed potatoes is a mixture of beef seasoned with onions and tomatoes. However, this dish doesn't have the same familiar veggies as shepherd's pie. Instead, pastel de papa often contains a mixture of hard-boiled eggs, raisins, and olives. While this might seem like an unusual flavor medley, the starchy potatoes topped with cheese balance out each bite.