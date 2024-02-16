The Fascinating History Of The Dump Cake

Dump cake is one of the easiest desserts you can make. It got its name from the recipe technique, which literally involves dumping cake mix into a baking vessel. That simplicity has made the pastry popular. While some versions resemble a cobbler, dump cakes are still a favorite to bring to events and family get-togethers.

While enjoying these cakes, it's natural to wonder who first invented the recipes and other circumstances that led to that. Many believe the first dump cake was invented after World War II when boxed cake mixes became popular. It's easy to understand why people would think this. After all, most dump cake recipes from the 1960s to the present day have boxed cake mix as one of the essential ingredients. A dump cake recipe has even sometimes been featured on boxes for cake mixes. However, there are recipes for the dessert as early as the 1920s.

The church cookbook "Carolina Cookery: From Quaker Kitchens" was written in 1924 and contained a Dump Cake recipe created from scratch. It called for placing butter, eggs, and milk in a measuring cup. Those ingredients were then dumped into a bowl containing flour, sugar, and baking powder. The instructions told the reader to mix the ingredients and pour them into a pan before baking.

By the late 1950s and the 60s, local newspapers began featuring the box cake inclusion in recipes using either canned pie filling or Jello. The various recipes and ingredients used have grown from there.