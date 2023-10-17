If You Make TikTok's Pumpkin Dump Cake, Don't Forget To Fully Mix It

Fall is here and pumpkin desserts have exploded onto the scene. It's difficult not to stumble into any store or coffee shop and leave with a pumpkin spice latte or pumpkin pastry. If you'd like to try your hand at baking a pumpkin dessert at home, a pumpkin dump cake can be a great choice for people without significant baking experience. Just like the name implies, a dump cake is among the easiest cakes you will ever make. They are made by quite literally dumping together a bunch of ingredients and baking. The end result is a cake-like texture with a browned, crispy top layer. Even though the name implies throwing things together, there is some mixing that's required.

@janelleandkate on TikTok shared a pumpkin dump cake preparation but received some flack for taking the dumping part too literally. During the video, the baker pours the base ingredients like eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree, and evaporated milk into a cake pan and then just whisks them together. However, it's noticeably obvious that the ingredients are not fully mixed before the baker dumps the cake mix. The video explicitly states that the batter is "fully mixed" while specs of milk and spices are visible.