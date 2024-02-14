Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich Makes A Limited-Time Return

When you think of Popeyes, fish and seafood probably aren't the first things that come to mind. You think of fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, mac and cheese, or its famous chicken sandwich. To build on that sandwich's success, in 2021, Popeyes released its Flounder Sandwich to lure customers who abstain from meat for Lent. The fact that it's returning for its fourth year is proof the sandwich caught on with the public.

In an email to Mashed, Popeyes announced that the Flounder Fish Sandwich would return for a limited time, beginning February 14. For $5.99, customers can order a classic or spicy Alaskan fish filet sandwich marinated in the same herbs and spices and served on the same brioche bun that made the chain's chicken sandwich famous. It comes with a pickle and tartar sauce or a spicy spread. Those with more of an appetite can order a combo, which includes one regular side and a small drink for $9.99, or the dinner meal, which starts at $8.49 and includes one side. (Prices may vary by location.) Although the fish sandwich has made what Popeyes hopes will be a triumphant return in 2024, that might not be enough to satisfy some flounder fans.