Popeyes' Flounder Fish Sandwich Makes A Limited-Time Return
When you think of Popeyes, fish and seafood probably aren't the first things that come to mind. You think of fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, mac and cheese, or its famous chicken sandwich. To build on that sandwich's success, in 2021, Popeyes released its Flounder Sandwich to lure customers who abstain from meat for Lent. The fact that it's returning for its fourth year is proof the sandwich caught on with the public.
In an email to Mashed, Popeyes announced that the Flounder Fish Sandwich would return for a limited time, beginning February 14. For $5.99, customers can order a classic or spicy Alaskan fish filet sandwich marinated in the same herbs and spices and served on the same brioche bun that made the chain's chicken sandwich famous. It comes with a pickle and tartar sauce or a spicy spread. Those with more of an appetite can order a combo, which includes one regular side and a small drink for $9.99, or the dinner meal, which starts at $8.49 and includes one side. (Prices may vary by location.) Although the fish sandwich has made what Popeyes hopes will be a triumphant return in 2024, that might not be enough to satisfy some flounder fans.
Fans wish it would become a permanent menu item
Along with the sandwich, the Shrimp Tackle Box is also returning. Originally sold as an Independence Day offering in 2011, the Firecracker Butterfly Shrimp Tackle Box was a predecessor of the retooled Shrimp Tackle Box, another addition to the yearly Lent menu. The meal features eight butterfly shrimp, a regular side, a biscuit, and tartar sauce, with a starting price of $5.99. Those who can't hit up a Popeyes without getting a taste of chicken can also order the Surf and Turf Box, which swaps out four butterfly shrimp for two chicken tenders.
A recurring topic on Popeyes' social media is the possibility of making the sandwich a permanent menu item. "It is absolutely criminal to save one of the most beautifully made sandwiches to ever grace this earth to a limited-time yearly event," one commenter posted on Popeyes' Reddit page. It doesn't seem like there's any plan for this to happen, but fish sandwich aficionados will probably keep posting with the hope that Popeyes listens.
Customers should be able to find the Flounder Fish Sandwich and the Shrimp Tackle Box at participating Popeyes restaurants nationwide. Still, those interested should be aware that some have reported that the items sell out quickly, especially the sandwich, with fans flocking to stores to get them before they run out.