The Fan-Favorite $5 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back At Popeyes For A Limited Time
Five is a magic number in the world of fast food. Even with the demise of Subway's $5 Foot Long, the bill adorned with Abe Lincoln's face can get you a Build You Own Cravings Box from Taco Bell, a Biggie Bag from Wendy's, a Fill Up box from KFC, and — for a limited time starting on March 22 — a fan-favorite Shrimp Tackle Box from Popeyes (via a press release published by Chew Boom).
The chain's popular Louisiana-style fried chicken made enormous waves with Popeyes' chicken sandwich, whose 2019 debut sparked a Twitter war with Chick-Fil-A. It sold out in mass quantities and became the subject of a lawsuit from a disgruntled customer (via NBC News). While the chain's Shrimp Tackle Box has yet to induce the same level of mania as the Popeyes chicken sandwich (as far as we can tell, anyway), the combo's limited-time return in March suggests that it's still wildly popular. Here's everything you need to know about the $5 meal.
The box includes a signature side and a biscuit
According to a press release shared by Chew Boom, a $5 Shrimp Tackle Box provides eight butterfly shrimp that are marinated in Louisiana-inspired seasonings and coated in Popeye's crispy Southern-style batter. The box also comes with a signature side (that's coleslaw, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, onion rings, or a bread roll) and a "hot buttery biscuit." As the name promises, the combo is a cool $5 when customers order on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com — if they choose to order a shrimp box in the restaurant, they'll have to shell out an extra buck.
The chain is also hoping to appeal to customers who want something sweet to round out all buttery flavors. In addition to its standing dessert offerings of chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon apple pie, March 22 also marks the rollout of Popeyes' limited-time Wildberry Beignets, which are described in the press release as "[French pastries that are] fried to order, filled with a sweet wildberry sauce, and generously coated in powdered sugar." Evidently, Popeyes hopes customers will tackle the box and the beignets on the same day.