The Fan-Favorite $5 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back At Popeyes For A Limited Time

According to a press release shared by Chew Boom, a $5 Shrimp Tackle Box provides eight butterfly shrimp that are marinated in Louisiana-inspired seasonings and coated in Popeye's crispy Southern-style batter. The box also comes with a signature side (that's coleslaw, Cajun fries, mashed potatoes and gravy, onion rings, or a bread roll) and a "hot buttery biscuit." As the name promises, the combo is a cool $5 when customers order on the Popeyes App or on Popeyes.com — if they choose to order a shrimp box in the restaurant, they'll have to shell out an extra buck.

The chain is also hoping to appeal to customers who want something sweet to round out all buttery flavors. In addition to its standing dessert offerings of chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon apple pie, March 22 also marks the rollout of Popeyes' limited-time Wildberry Beignets, which are described in the press release as "[French pastries that are] fried to order, filled with a sweet wildberry sauce, and generously coated in powdered sugar." Evidently, Popeyes hopes customers will tackle the box and the beignets on the same day.