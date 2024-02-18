How Long Should You Microwave A Sweet Potato?

Whether you're making sweet potato casserole or you're just craving a baked sweet potato with a little butter, salt, and pepper, you likely don't want to wait the hour or more that it can take to bake a sweet potato in the oven. Of course, if you're mashing the sweet potato or turning it into a casserole, you can peel, dice, and boil the sweet potato rather than baking it, but why do that extra work if you don't have to?

Your microwave can turn a raw sweet potato into fluffy, orange goodness in a minimal amount of time. According to Mashed recipe developer Kristen Carli and her recipe for sweet potato casserole, all you need to do is poke your potatoes with a fork a few times and then microwave each one individually for eight minutes. If you want to microwave multiple sweet potatoes at the same time, Mashed recipe developer Sher Castellano shared in her 15-minute loaded sweet potato recipe that she microwaves her sweet potatoes two at a time for three minutes before turning the spuds over and repeating that time. You'll know your potatoes are done when they're soft to the touch and you can easily poke through them with a fork.