For Restaurant-Worthy Fried Rice, Give It Some Sugar

Fried rice is not only a delicious dish, but it's also a great way to make use of leftover rice from the previous night's dinner. Fried rice is an Asian specialty thought to have gotten its start in Yangzhou, a city in China's Jiangsu province, and typically involves stir-frying long-grain rice, like jasmine or basmati, with eggs, seasonings like sesame oil, and mix-ins like veggies or chicken. It's incredibly simple to whip up at home, but sometimes the homemade variety just doesn't have the same zing and flavor as fried rice at your favorite Chinese restaurant. If you're going to attempt to make this dish at home, you'll want to add some sweetness.

If you've ever eaten fried rice, you know that it's an immensely savory and umami-rich dish. When ordered at a restaurant, though, there is a subtle sweet taste that comes from just a touch of sugar. White sugar works best as it adds another layer of flavor while also helping caramelize the rice. The caramelized sugar (along with soy sauce) helps the rice turn its signature golden hue while also helping to balance the saltiness from flavors like soy sauce or oyster sauce. If you prefer, you can use some other sweet alternatives to enhance the rice dish's flavor.