The Drink Needed For A Copycat Taco Bell Baja Blast Freeze (Besides Mtn Dew)

Taco Bell's website is very mysterious when it comes to describing the flavor of its Mountain Dew Baja Blast. We know the beverage is made with its eponymous soft drink and, as such, does taste very Dew-ish, but apart from that, well, we're not going to get much help from the chain's copywriters. They prefer to fly off into flights of poetic fancy, comparing the fountain beverage to "drinking a real hurricane" and the Freeze version to ... we're not even sure what. Something about Baja, California, freezing over, thus negating the effect of brain freezes. It's a bit too deep in the weeds for us, although there is some reference made to the drink tasting of lime. And also tasting awesome, but then, they would say that.

If you agree with Taco Bell that the Baja Blast Freeze is awesome, but don't feel like making a run for the border (as Taco Bell's old ads used to put it), you can easily make your own version. Mashed developer Angela Latimer uses just two ingredients (plus a splash of water) for her copycat Taco Bell Baja Blast Freeze recipe. There's Mountain Dew, of course, plus a little something to make it blue. While the original Baja Blast may not have much of a berry flavor, Latimer uses Powerade Mountain Berry Blast in her version. As she tells us, "Personally, I like a bit more of the Berry Blast flavor, so I use the excess Powerade for making my slushie."