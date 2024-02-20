Why Fast Food Employees Don't Want You Waiting At The Register For Condiments

Nothing is more disappointing than getting home after a long day at work and picking up food from your favorite fast-food spot, only to realize your condiments are missing. That's understandable because a chicken sandwich is just not the same without Chick-fil-A Sauce, honey mustard completes McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, and spicy ketchup is arguably Whataburger's better half.

However, there's a right (and polite) way customers should go about asking for condiments to ensure they get their favorite sauce with their meal and don't upset restaurant employees in the process. It's recommended that patrons ask for condiments when placing their food order, whether they're at the register or the drive-thru.

Fast-food workers don't want people waiting around at the register or drive-thru window for condiments because the line gets held up, and that's even more true when the employee has to leave their work area to get the customer their sauce.