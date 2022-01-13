Whataburger's Newest Condiment Adds A Kick To Its Fancy Ketchup Recipe

Spectrum Local News says that Fancy Ketchup #2 is made with arbol peppers, piquin peppers, and other spices. Masterclass reports that on the Scoville Scale, arbol peppers sit at 15,000-30,000, and this means that you should expect some heat, but they're not as spicy as cayenne peppers. But piquin peppers are spicier than arbol peppers, coming in at about 12 times spicier than jalapeños, according to Pepper Scale.

This new spicier version of Fancy Ketchup is available at Whataburger locations in Texas, according to KWTX. If you're in Texas and looking to see whether you can handle the heat, then be sure to check this out before the ketchup is off the menu, since it's only available for a limited time.

If you aren't in Texas, there's still plenty of food to explore for those who can't get enough of all things spicy. Learn more about the spiciest foods in the world or whip up one of these recipes that hit the spot when you want something spicy.