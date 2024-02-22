Guy Fieri's Tip For Beginner Cooks Puts A Spotlight On Texture

Sometimes watching a TV chef throw together ingredients in their studio kitchen like it's nothing can discourage rather than encourage a novice cook. Thankfully we have Guy Fieri, part celebrity chef and part coolest-dude-at-the-school-disco cosplayer, to help. Speaking to Business Insider, Fieri offered some sound beginner's tips to help fledgling cooks along. Paying attention to texture was near the top of his list of recommendations.

Whatever you're making, even if it's something as simple as a sandwich, Fieri posits that intelligently mixing a variation of "great ingredients" in a way that juxtaposes the soft and the crunchy, the sweet and the acidic, etc., is the key to a delicious meal.

Balancing flavors and textures embedded itself at an early age for Fieri, who learned a lot from the way his mother made granola (via Today). "I just look for the texture," he told Business Insider. "I like there to be nuts in it, but just a little bit of yoghurt, just to [add] moisture and kind of smooth it out a bit." Simply by being mindful of the juxtaposition of textures and how they balance each other out, you're well on the path to greatness in Fieri's book.