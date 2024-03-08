The 10 Best Canned Cherry Brands You Can Buy

Cherries in a can are inextricably linked to making cherry pie. There is a nostalgia connected to that specific cloying yet tart flavor which can only be obtained from fruit in a can (sorry farmers markets). Yet, many bakers use different canned cherries for different reasons. These qualities may include a brand's viscosity, sweetness, healthiness, affordability, or even flexibility.

Canned or jarred cherries can be intriguing because of the range of methods used to preserve them. These sweet and sour morsels in liquid can pull in cooks with varying levels of ability. One may want to rework water-preserved cherries using a plethora of flavoring techniques. Yet, others may insist on leaving the cherries with accompanying syrup alone, in all their glory atop a cocktail or within their pies topped with vanilla ice cream. We have taken it upon ourselves to scour reviews by home bakers and experts alike to gather the 12 best canned cherries to use for your baking projects, cocktails, and maybe even snacking on right out of the can! We considered the pros and cons of taste, texture, and other aspects customers had with various canned cherry brands, but we'll expand on that more at the end. If you would like to see how we measured the cans against one another refer to the final slide where we discuss our methodology.