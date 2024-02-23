The Best Copycat Orange Julius Recipe Includes This Frozen Ingredient

The Orange Julius, a once-ubiquitous drink, seems to be less easy to come by these days. Dairy Queen now offers it "at select locations only," while the fortunes of the mall kiosks where it can still be found live and die along with the malls themselves. (Spoiler: They're not doing so great.) If you have fond memories of the original Orange Julius drinks from days gone by, though, that's probably what's got you looking for a copycat Orange Julius recipe.

Most copycat Orange Juliuses (Julii?) are made with nothing more than orange juice concentrate, milk, ice cubes, and sugar, with maybe a little extra something like vanilla extract or coffee creamer. Mashed developer Susan Olayinka, while she describes OJ, milk, and sugar as "a genius combo," has such a sweet tooth that she ups the ante in her copycat drink with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Her version may not be an exact dupe for the Orange Julius you remember from your childhood, as this beverage seemed to walk the line between smoothie and shake. (Shoothie? Smake?). Olayinka's copycat definitely leans toward the latter end of the spectrum, however, as it comes off like a liquid Dreamsicle. The developer acknowledges this, but notes that the drink "will do well for a dessert," especially if topped with whipped cream.