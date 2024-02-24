We Tried 4 Kinds Of Dairy To Find Which Makes The Perfect White Russian Cocktail

Stirring up a cocktail at home can be such a satisfying way to kick off a relaxing evening. Drinks made with ingredients of equal proportions can make the process less intimidating and much easier to perfect. You'll recognize several popular and classic cocktails in the equal-parts cocktails category, including the 50/50 martini, the Negroni (and its many iterations), and of course, the White Russian.

Despite its name, there's very little Russian influence behind the White Russian. Instead, the "Russian" portion of the name simply refers to the inclusion of vodka. According to some accounts, the predecessor to the drink — the Black Russian — was created by a Belgian bartender around 1949 in a Brussels hotel. It's assumed that the cream component was added to the drink sometime in the 1950s, establishing the White Russian as the boozy adult version of a milkshake.

Classically, White Russians are made with equal parts vodka, coffee liqueur, and cream. Some purists argue that cream is the only dairy to use when making the drink, though if you have to, you can substitute half-and-half for the cream. Others are just fine with using milk to lighten the drink up, or even a non-dairy creamer as an alternative. So, to find the most pleasing dairy option, I refilled all of my ice cube trays, picked up several dairy options and a fresh bottle of Kahlúa, and mixed up enough White Russians in a single afternoon to make even The Dude tipsy. Here's what I found out.