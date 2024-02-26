Wet Vs Dry Bottom Pie: What's The Difference?

If you've ever been to the state of Pennsylvania, you may have come across shoofly pie. It may have an unusual name, but this traditional Pennsylvania Dutch (Amish) molasses-based dessert is a must-try.

Shoofly pie comes in two varieties: wet bottom and dry bottom. The two versions are made with the same ingredients, but the way that they are combined makes the difference in this rich dessert.

The molasses is the star of the show, as shoofly pie is characterized by its intense sweetness and rich and earthy flavor. This is balanced by caramel notes of brown sugar, complemented by a hint of spices such as cinnamon, ginger, or cloves, rounded out by buttery pastry and a crumbly topping. Dry bottom pie recipes typically use more flour and sugar to make a larger quantity of streusel crumbs, while wet bottom pies usually call for more molasses. That being said, the difference between the two is chiefly in the assembly method. Regardless of whether you prefer wet or dry bottom pie, both hit the sweet spot.