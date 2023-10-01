The Sweet Way Shoofly Pie (Likely) Got Its Name

Anyone who's traveled to Pennsylvania's Amish country has likely come across an unusual baked good with an even more unusual name — shoofly pie. While many are familiar with or may have even tried it, few take the time to figure out why it bears such a potentially unappetizing moniker.

Of course, there's the most obvious potential origin for the name: Flies were attracted to the extra-sugary pie, made up of molasses and brown sugar crumb filling nestled in a pie crust. This would force bakers and diners to literally "shoo" them away.

While this may be true in a literal sense, it may not be the real reason. Historians have pointed out that Shoofly was also the name of a brand of molasses popular when the recipe was invented in the late 19th century. Using Shoofly brand molasses was so common for the recipe that the name stuck long after the company disappeared. It's since become a descriptor of its own, much like graham crackers (or, more accurately, Graham crackers.)