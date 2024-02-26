Why Daniel Boulud Adds Citrus To Improve (Almost) Every Dish

When an alumnus of Gordon Ramsay describes a chef as the best in the world, as Dale MacKay did for Daniel Boulud, you'll want to incorporate that chef's tips into your own cooking. Attending a dinner with the French chef, Reader's Digest uncovered that one of Boulud's key techniques for nearly every dish is to add contrast through citrus.

While Boulud has yet to specifically outline his personal reasons for using citrus so often, he has always made his position as a student of French cuisine clear. He grew up on a farm in Lyon, the gastronomic capital of France, where everything he ate was produced on-premises. In his book "Daniel: My French Cuisine," Boulud describes himself as, fundamentally, a "French chef." With its emphasis on freshness and flavor, it comes as no surprise that the French school of cuisine has been incorporating citrus for centuries.

Citrus sees considerable mention in what is regarded as the first French cookbook, "Le Vrai Cuisiner Francois." In it, we see both the juice and zest of citrus fruits used for biscuits, breads, sauces, and salads, just like how we still use these elements today. (It should be noted: Incorporating citrus into food is by no means specific to Boulud, to France, or to modern-day cuisine, with citrus recipes appearing in literature of the Abbasid Caliphate between the 8th and 9th centuries B.C., using the ingredient as a flavoring for sausages, fish, and meaty stews.)