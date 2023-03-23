Daniel Boulud Is The Best Chef In The World, According To Dale MacKay - Exclusive

When someone who has worked for Gordon Ramsay doesn't pick the bellicose "Hell's Kitchen" host as the best chef in the world, you should probably sit up and take notice. That's the case for Dale MacKay, who was a chef under Ramsay for years before moving on to running a restaurant for Daniel Boulud. It was while he was working for Boulud that he won the inaugural season of "Top Chef: Canada." Since then, he's become a restaurateur in his own right, with five eateries in his hometown of Saskatchewan, Canada. Now, he's competing to win "Top Chef: World All-Stars" against chefs who have experienced "Top Chef" success from around the globe.

MacKay has great things to say about both of his celebrity chef mentors. Of Ramsay, he told us, "Gordon taught me to cook with balls and aggression." But it's Boulud on whom he bestowed the title of the best chef in the world in an exclusive interview with Mashed.

Although Boulud is a revered figure in the fine dining world, he's probably not as familiar to the television-viewing public as Gordon Ramsay is. A native of Lyons, France, he has a substantial culinary empire with restaurants in many different countries. He's the recipient of several James Beard awards, and his namesake restaurant in New York has two Michelin stars. But beyond all the awards recognition, MacKay saw something while he worked under Boulud that made the French chef his pick for number one worldwide.