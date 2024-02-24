The Top Tip You Need To Make GBBO-Worthy Vertical Layer Cakes

For bakers competing on "The Great British Bake Off," even the easiest bakes can be a challenge due to time constraints, which makes viewers appreciate a leisurely day of baking that much more. One impressive GBBO-inspired creation that requires a slow and steady approach is the vertical layer cake, which is made the same way as a classic Swiss roll. Both require the use of sponge cake, which is the best cake for the job due to its sturdy and pliable qualities. While baking a sponge cake is a simple task with few ingredients, it can be tricky to keep the batter light and airy. Not taking the time to mix the batter properly could result in a cake that can't hold its shape when rolled. To avoid a torn or crumbled cake, focus on perfecting the batter from the get-go.

As we've all learned from "The Great British Bake Off," mixing baking ingredients is never as easy as it sounds, and rushing this process is one of the cake-baking mistakes that everyone makes. This crucial first stage requires bakers to use the right techniques and to pay attention to small details. The key to keeping a sponge cake light is to gently fold the ingredients into the batter, being careful not to over-mix it. You may be tempted to whip it together quickly, adding all the ingredients at once, but doing so will overwork the gluten and result in a chewy, dense cake that can't be shaped effectively.