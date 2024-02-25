The Toothpick Trick For Writing Messages On Cake With Ease

Many people grew up hearing the mantra, "You can do anything you set your mind to." But if adulthood teaches you anything, it's that "anything you set your mind to" is easier said than done. Take cake decorating, for example. Sure, most home bakers probably don't expect to make Buddy Valastro-level masterpieces right off the bat, but a flawless frosting finish and a few flowers shouldn't be that hard, right? Wrong. Even decorating a cake with a simple message like "Congratulations!" or "Happy Birthday!" can prove far more difficult than the pros make it seem. Fortunately, the help of a common kitchen tool can set you on your path to excellence.

A toothpick is all you need to write messages on cakes with ease. After all, the dining staple already has plenty of other uses in the kitchen, like making swirl patterns on cheesecake and testing baked goods for doneness. After your confection is fully frosted, just use a toothpick to lightly etch your message in the icing, making sure not to puncture the cake underneath. Then, if you're satisfied with how your writing looks, take your bag of frosting or melted chocolate and pipe away, using your sketch as a guide. If you don't like how your toothpick etching turned out, you can easily smooth it out and try again.