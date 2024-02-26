No Blowtorch? Make Crème Brûlée With This Sugary Trick

Crème brûlée is one of the most iconic French sweets, right up there with pain au chocolat and macarons. Most recipes for this dish of baked custard topped with caramelized sugar consist of roughly a handful of ingredients, and they're often easy enough for beginner cooks to tackle. But a crème brûlée isn't exactly "brûléed" without a crisp caramelized crust on top. The word "brûlée" translates to "burned" after all. This important step is one part of the process that can pose a challenge for people new to the recipe.

Most commonly, chefs create the topping for a crème brûlée by using a blowtorch to melt granulated sugar on top of the set custard. Unfortunately, many home cooks might not have a blowtorch sitting around just to make one particular dessert. That's okay. You can still enjoy a beautiful crème brûlée by topping it with a thin layer of caramel you've prepared before you add it to the custard. It will set as it cools, giving your crème brûlée the same hardened sugary crunch you're looking for, and all you have to do is melt a little sugar on your stovetop. There are certainly other tips for making crème brûlée without a torch, but this is an easy one almost anybody can handle.