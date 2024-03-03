America's Test Kitchen Was Never The Same After Christopher Kimball Left

Anyone who has dedicated years to watching a show knows it's never the same when a key member of the cast departs. This is just as true for cooking shows as for scripted series. The long-running recipe development and home cooking series "America's Test Kitchen" underwent such a change when main chef Christopher Kimball left unceremoniously in 2015 after a contract dispute with the show's owner company, Boston Common Press. With much of the show depending on Kimball's snarky presence and culinary expertise, it was a shocking move that could have signaled the demise of the entire production.

Not only was Kimball the familiar host of "America's Test Kitchen," but he was also the show's creator, launching the series as an offshoot of the magazine Cook's Illustrated. Departing didn't mark the end of the show's run; production continued, with chefs from the cast stepping in to replace Kimball in new episodes. Though the gears kept turning, the difference was immediate and notable. The show pushed forward despite the disruption, but not all changes worked in favor of the Test Kitchen legacy.