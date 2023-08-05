Christopher Kimball: 11 Facts About The Chef And Why He Left America's Test Kitchen

Over the last few decades, Christopher Kimball has become widely recognized for his rigorous approach to testing and refining recipes as well as cooking techniques. As the host of "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country," the bow-tied chef devoted himself to delivering to his viewers reliable and tested recipes that they could confidently recreate at home. He was also the editor of Cook's Illustrated, a no-nonsense magazine devoted to the pursuit of culinary excellence through recipe testing and kitchen experiments.

In late 2015, Kimball sent shock waves through the culinary world when he announced that he would immediately be leaving Boston Common Press, the company behind "America's Test Kitchen" and several other popular culinary outlets. To many, the move was particularly shocking because Kimball wasn't just the face of both "America's Test Kitchen" and "Cook's Country," but also their co-founder.

While a lengthy legal dispute followed Kimball's departure from the company, he seems to have emerged from the battle with his passion for food intact. In 2016, he co-founded Christopher Kimball's Milk Street (CPK Media), a culinary enterprise that encompasses various media outlets. These include a television show, a radio show, and a magazine that see Kimball's team showcasing recipes and cooking tips inspired by various cultures and cooking techniques. CPK Media also features a cooking school that offers in-person and online cooking classes to help participants master new recipes from around the globe.