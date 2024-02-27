When Making Chicken Milanese, Your Marinade Is Everything

Chicken Milanese is kind of like chicken parmesan – in that it is coated in parmesan-flavored breadcrumbs and then fried. Unlike the latter, though, it need not be smothered in marinara and mozzarella, but it can instead be served up plain or with a variety of different toppings. While the dish seems to have Italian roots, it's popular in other parts of the world, as well, including Mexico (where it's known as Milanesa de pollo).

Recipes for chicken Milanese vary from cook to cook, and Mashed developer Erin Johnson has made a few tweaks of her own. For one thing, she likes to use two different types of breadcrumbs, explaining, "I find that using all panko can make things have a different texture than they are traditionally." Another way she puts her stamp on the recipe is by using a marinade of capers, olive oil, and garlic. Not all chicken Milanese recipes call for such a step, but Johnson feels that using a marinade "gives the chicken such a depth of flavor." She does say, however, that it's possible to skip the capers if you don't care for these briny little buds.