Your Freezer Is The Key To A Clean-Looking Drip Cake

If you're looking to impress your party guests with an expertly designed cake without paying professional bakery prices, a homemade drip cake is worth your time. A drip cake is a layer cake decorated with icing or ganache that appears as though it's dripping down the sides of a cake. It looks as impressive as some other viral cake trends without the need for special talents or fancy baking tools. To make a clean-looking drip cake, the one tool you need is already in your kitchen: the freezer.

It's a well-known baker's trick to put cakes in the freezer to firm up before decorating, but freezing them after frosting also has advantages, especially for drip cakes. Before a drip cake is graced with the signature drips, it is first frosted in buttercream to achieve a smooth texture around the base. Then, the cake must be completely chilled before adding any other decorations or drips. While you could chill your cake in the refrigerator, the freezer cuts down on the waiting time. The freezer also ensures the frosting is not only cold but hard when touched, ensuring the drips won't melt the frosting or run down the cake into a sloppy mess.