The Best Taco Cities In The US, According To Aarón Sánchez - Exclusive

There is much debate about where the best tacos in America are made. To help settle the score, we turned to a certified expert in the field, chef Aarón Sánchez. Among his many accomplishments, the New Orleans-based Sánchez is a bonified taco expert who operates the Mexican restaurant, Johnny Sánchez, serves as a judge on "Master Chef," and recently hosted the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tequila and Taco event. Needless to say, when we asked Aarón Sánchez during an exclusive interview for his take on the best tacos in the U.S., he delivered a list.

Unable to pick just one city, Sánchez gave us a few places he thinks are doing the best tacos right now. Among the top-ranking cities was the tried and true Los Angeles. "I feel like you can't go wrong with Los Angeles," said Sánchez, noting the large Mexican population. Another area Sánchez mentioned as doing well with tacos — again, due to a large Mexican community — is Miami. Specifically in the Homestead area: "I think Miami has stepped up in a major way," says Sánchez. "They're making great food there, great tacos."