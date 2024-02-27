The Best Taco Cities In The US, According To Aarón Sánchez - Exclusive
There is much debate about where the best tacos in America are made. To help settle the score, we turned to a certified expert in the field, chef Aarón Sánchez. Among his many accomplishments, the New Orleans-based Sánchez is a bonified taco expert who operates the Mexican restaurant, Johnny Sánchez, serves as a judge on "Master Chef," and recently hosted the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Tequila and Taco event. Needless to say, when we asked Aarón Sánchez during an exclusive interview for his take on the best tacos in the U.S., he delivered a list.
Unable to pick just one city, Sánchez gave us a few places he thinks are doing the best tacos right now. Among the top-ranking cities was the tried and true Los Angeles. "I feel like you can't go wrong with Los Angeles," said Sánchez, noting the large Mexican population. Another area Sánchez mentioned as doing well with tacos — again, due to a large Mexican community — is Miami. Specifically in the Homestead area: "I think Miami has stepped up in a major way," says Sánchez. "They're making great food there, great tacos."
Chef Aarón Sánchez has some surprising picks for the best taco cities
However, breaking away from those common locations, Aarón Sánchez threw in a city that might surprise and even divide people. "I think, personally, Chicago has some of the best Mexican food in the country; that's just me." In recent years, Chicago has been climbing lists of the best taco cities. However, it still doesn't always get the love that Sánchez feels it deserves. If you are in Chicago and looking to try some places, Sánchez has recommendations. "I love a place in Chicago called [Carnitas] Uruapan, which does really great carnitas tacos. I love what they do at Big Star in Chicago as well, with my good friend, Chef Paul Kahan."
Other cities mentioned include Phoenix and Houston. And when it comes to Texas, Sánchez has another surprise recommendation in store. He says, in "smaller areas like Austin, it's always been kicking ass." One of his favorites in the area is Valentina's, which beautifully blends Texas barbecue with tacos, showcasing Tex-Mex at some of its best.
