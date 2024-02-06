Aarón Sánchez Talks Tequila Cocktails And The Best Tacos In The Country - Exclusive Interview

So what are some of your best pairing tips for tequila and tacos?

Well, the best is acidity, acidity, a little bit of spice, but definitely about the idea of having tropical flavors introduced. But you know, the core essence of a great margarita or a great tequila is herbaceousness. There's a little bit of that citrus note, obviously, that really comes through, and then the earthiness by way of either aging the tequila or not. And so, when you're thinking about that in a taco, you kind of want to have that perfect harmony. So you want to have a salsa that has a little bit of chili or spice, have a nice sort abundant amount of lime and tons of cilantro herbs, and then make sure that your protein, whatever you're going to pair with your taco, is well marinated and well seasoned. So basically, one the tacos should not overshadow the tequila and the tequila should not overshadow the taco. They should be a beautiful marriage.

For someone looking to make a simple two-ingredient tequila cocktail, what mixer do you recommend?

I mean, you can go with a straight-up Paloma, which is just the beautiful marriage of grapefruit soda, Tequila Cazadores Blanco, and a squeeze of lime. And you can't go wrong with that. It's a classic, the Paloma. And you can make a very simple margarita, which is just orange juice, lime, Tequila Cazadores, and maybe a little squeeze, a little bit of orange liqueur. So just something like that can make a really huge impact and be able to really lighten up and have a cocktail that is really sort of... It's light, it's airy. Tequila is the only real liquor that's an upper. So it actually makes you feel really good, it really kind makes you smile, and have a great time, and all that good stuff, as long as it's done responsibly, obviously, and everything in moderation.

So it's just wonderful, the fact that we were able to choose all these fantastic chefs that specialize in tacos to come here and show their wares and their passion for what we're doing here for the 23rd Annual South Beach Food and Wine Festival, which is a huge deal.

I mean, up to this point, we've raised over $37 million in support, in drinking, and the proceeds come to help our youth. That's what the festival's about and that's also what I do. I have the Aarón Sánchez Impact Fund, which I started in 2017, around that same time that this started becoming a featured event. And what we do is put Latino kids at the culinary school. And so our morals and our ideology is very similar, on point with what this festival does and what I do. So that's why I'm always excited to be invited back and be able to participate. So this festival benefits the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism, which is part of the FIU, or Florida International University. So there's a lot of synergy there.