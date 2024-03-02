How Many Hell's Kitchen Restaurant Locations Are There?

If you like the kind of dining experience that gives you nervous gas, a "Hell's Kitchen" restaurant is probably high on your culinary bucket list. Luckily, as of February 2024, there are seven locations dotted across the U.S. for you to sample. Another one opened in 2018 at Caesars Palace in Dubai, boasting an unusual location near a vast, private beach. Unfortunately, however, it closed down in 2023.

The U.S. locations in Atlantic City, Foxwoods, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Miami, Southern California, and Washington, D.C. are set up to match the look and feel of a "Hell's Kitchen" set and offer dishes similar to those served up on the show. Despite the distance between them, each restaurant serves the same menu and specials, so you don't have to worry about missing out on anything because of your locale. Per the restaurant's website, two of its locations, Miami and Washington, D.C., offer private dining experiences, either in secluded rooms or at "chef's tables" decorated to correspond with the red and blue teams on the show.