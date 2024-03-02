False Facts About Lemon Water You Thought Were True

Many of the influencers who tout the benefits of lemon water discuss above all its purported weight loss properties, with some even claiming it has the power to burn belly fat. Of course, this is far from the reality ... but lemon water can indeed help you lose weight, albeit indirectly.

Drinking lemon water — or water in general — can promote feelings of fullness, which may keep you from overeating. One 2008 study in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association found that drinking half a liter of water before breakfast reduced the number of calories consumed by 13%. And the benefits of water on weight loss are not solely linked to reducing food intake. One 2008 study in Obesity found that improved hydration promoted weight loss for overweight women — and this is regardless of any changes to diet or exercise regimes.

That said, these benefits were linked to water alone; the addition of lemon has yet to be scientifically linked to improved weight loss. If adding lemon to your water makes it more palatable and thus makes you more likely to drink it, it could theoretically be said to aid in weight loss ... but that's about it.