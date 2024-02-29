The Case For Adding Canned Cod Liver To Deviled Eggs
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, cod liver oil was seen as a cross between panacea and boogie man. The latter, of course, was the viewpoint of the numerous kids forced to swallow the stuff since, no doubt about it, the stuff tasted foul. Well, if you just wait a century or so, everything old is new again in a slightly different form, because it now seems that canned cod liver (the entire organ, not just its oil) is having a moment. Strange, but not entirely unexpected in a world where even Brussels sprouts get a trendy makeover.
Canned cod liver oil seems to have caught on in the keto community, as it's a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, iodine, and vitamins A, B-12, D, and E. Not only is it eaten for its nutritional benefits, but there exist people who do enjoy the taste. Some might say it's reminiscent of sashimi, while others feel it's more of a fishy foie gras. If you're not sure you want to eat canned cod liver on its own, though, one good way to try it is by adding a dab to deviled eggs. You'll get all of the health benefits of the cod liver, not to mention the nutrients from the eggs. Moreover, the comparatively bland taste of the latter helps tone down any excessively fishy and/or livery notes, so the overall impression is one of general savoriness.
How to make cod liver eggs
If you do decide to try adding cod liver to your deviled eggs — we're not here to give you the hard sell, since it's not like we own stock in a cod fishery or anything — the first step is to get your mitts on a can of the stuff. While some recipes may tell you that canned cod liver can be found in any grocery store, that may not be the case if you're shopping in the U.S. While canned cod liver (much of which is produced in Iceland) seems to be popular in Europe, it's still catching on here, so you may need to order yours from Amazon or another online retailer.
Once you have that can in hand, open it (duh), then mash up the fish — oil and all — with the egg yolks from the hard-boiled eggs you've already sliced open and scooped out. If you're a cod liver newbie, you may want to add just a bit at a time along with a few spoons of oil, and then taste the mixture to see if the cod-egg balance is to your liking. You can then add any other seasonings you wish, such as mustard, hot sauce, and chopped onions, but there's no need for mayonnaise since the oil will suffice for binding. Re-fill the egg white boats, sprinkle them with paprika, and chow down on this protein-packed snack.