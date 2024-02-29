The Case For Adding Canned Cod Liver To Deviled Eggs

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, cod liver oil was seen as a cross between panacea and boogie man. The latter, of course, was the viewpoint of the numerous kids forced to swallow the stuff since, no doubt about it, the stuff tasted foul. Well, if you just wait a century or so, everything old is new again in a slightly different form, because it now seems that canned cod liver (the entire organ, not just its oil) is having a moment. Strange, but not entirely unexpected in a world where even Brussels sprouts get a trendy makeover.

Canned cod liver oil seems to have caught on in the keto community, as it's a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, iodine, and vitamins A, B-12, D, and E. Not only is it eaten for its nutritional benefits, but there exist people who do enjoy the taste. Some might say it's reminiscent of sashimi, while others feel it's more of a fishy foie gras. If you're not sure you want to eat canned cod liver on its own, though, one good way to try it is by adding a dab to deviled eggs. You'll get all of the health benefits of the cod liver, not to mention the nutrients from the eggs. Moreover, the comparatively bland taste of the latter helps tone down any excessively fishy and/or livery notes, so the overall impression is one of general savoriness.