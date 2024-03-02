The Biggest Food Recalls In Walmart History

Even though many of the items you buy are regulated, recalls are not irregular in the retail world. Most of the time — but not always — recalls are related to safety. Safety is particularly important when talking about food; to that end, in the 2020s, there have been over 400 FDA-issued food recalls a year. The most common reason food is recalled is undeclared allergens, which have the potential to get dangerous and deadly fast. Other reasons include bacterial contamination or foreign objects in the food.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has encountered its fair share of food-related recalls over the years. The list below is certainly not exhaustive, but it highlights some of the most noteworthy cases involving this store with an untold truth of the last couple of decades. These are recalls in which large batches of items were recalled or people got sick, or in some cases, the reason behind the recall is just a bit bizarre.