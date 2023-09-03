The Best Frozen Fruits To Buy (And How To Use Them)

You wonder which frozen fruits are worth buying as you peruse bags of Dole strawberries, sliced peaches, and pineapple chunks in your grocer's freezer section. You want to eat more fruit, and a home freezer stocked with produce is a great step in that direction. You don't know where to start, though. You want to know which kind of fruit to pick and how to use it when you get home.

First, get enthusiastic about frozen fruit because it's healthy and practical. In 2015, University of California, Davis researchers shared findings that frozen strawberries and blueberries contained nearly identical nutrients compared to their fresh counterparts. The chilly method of preservation also makes seasonal and delicate fruits widely available year-round. Finally, consuming frozen produce reduces food waste since you can eat just a portion without worrying about the rest spoiling — that's handy if you're only cooking for one.

You'll find plenty of ways to use a bag of frozen fruit. When baking, frozen berries maintain their shape as you mix them into the batter, whereas fresh ones tend to disintegrate (imagine making raspberry muffins, for example). Some frozen fruits are easier to dip in chocolate. You'll need frozen fruit to make a range of chilled beverages like smoothies, mocktails, cocktails, and lassi since you simply won't get the same texture or temperature otherwise. Finally, nothing is as refreshing as a bowl of nearly thawed frozen fruit with a dollop of whipped cream when temperatures are soaring outside.