Mary Berry's Pro Tip For Banana Bread With Perfectly-Balanced Texture

Many people won't pass on a slice of banana bread if they have the chance to enjoy it. It's the perfect anytime snack, as it is sweet enough for a treat, but the bananas also make it a suitable breakfast option. However, the simplicity that makes banana bread easy to bake also makes it a little basic. A simple banana bread recipe results in a loaf that pretty much just consists of a dominant banana flavor and one texture; soft.

However, you can shake things up a bit by taking a page out of Great British Bake Off queen Mary Berry's book. Berry graces her banana bread with a textured topping made from a mixture of pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds, plus demerara sugar. Demerara sugar is a raw, large-grain sugar that contains a small amount of molasses, like brown sugar, but with more crunch. People often use demerara sugar as a topping or anywhere else that sugar is added for texture instead of just for flavor. This seed and sugar mixture all goes on top of the unbaked loaf before it goes into the oven. As a result, the loaf of banana bread comes out with a slightly crispy-crunchy and deliciously nutty topping.