Wendy's May Be Turning Its Menu Into A Burger Stock Exchange
Wendy's fans may drool over its Frosties or get wistful at the thought of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger, but the fast food chain's low prices are also a significant selling point. However, 2022 saw Wendy's prices increase more than other fast food restaurants, and many regular patrons started wondering where their money was going. After all, everything was getting more expensive, and everyone was trying to find ways to save a few bucks. The latest news involving Wendy's pricing may surprise even the most loyal Wendy's customers, but considering the competition in the industry, it may not be entirely unexpected.
Just like ordering an Uber during rush hour will cost you more money, Wendy's is considering introducing dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, at its restaurants. During a recent call with analysts, the company's CEO and president, Kirk Tanner, announced, "Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling" (via Nation's Restaurant News).
Essentially, this means that if you try to order your Baconator with fries and a Vanilla Frosty between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. when it's busy, you will probably end up paying more than if you try to buy lunch during a quieter period, such as 10:30 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. While Wendy's has a planned timeline for turning its menu into a burger stock exchange, it's not the only restaurant considering it.
Dynamic pricing in the restaurant industry is an ongoing topic
Most people are familiar with surge pricing and its frustrations, whether requesting an Uber after a popular concert ends and finding the price has doubled or trying to purchase tickets to a show when they're $60 one day and $120 the next. While your first reaction to Wendy's testing dynamic pricing may be to say, "I'll just go elsewhere," that answer becomes moot when other restaurants begin doing it. At the 2022 Restaurant Finance and Development Conference, a panel discussed the possible demand for dynamic pricing.
Ashwin Kamlani is the cofounder of Juicer, a company that provides dynamic pricing technology for restaurants. He believes that the practice is something consumers have gotten used to, and with inflation and labor costs rising, dynamic pricing is perfect for restaurants. "We're not talking about doubling or tripling prices. This is about using data to make smarter decisions about pricing," Kamlani says (via Nation's Restaurant News).
While other chains have yet to discuss the implementation of surge pricing, Wendy's willingness to begin testing it will no doubt mean everyone will be watching to see what happens. If Wendy's sees success, fast food restaurants may become the next industry where dynamic pricing becomes commonplace.