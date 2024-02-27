Wendy's May Be Turning Its Menu Into A Burger Stock Exchange

Wendy's fans may drool over its Frosties or get wistful at the thought of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Burger, but the fast food chain's low prices are also a significant selling point. However, 2022 saw Wendy's prices increase more than other fast food restaurants, and many regular patrons started wondering where their money was going. After all, everything was getting more expensive, and everyone was trying to find ways to save a few bucks. The latest news involving Wendy's pricing may surprise even the most loyal Wendy's customers, but considering the competition in the industry, it may not be entirely unexpected.

Just like ordering an Uber during rush hour will cost you more money, Wendy's is considering introducing dynamic pricing, also known as surge pricing, at its restaurants. During a recent call with analysts, the company's CEO and president, Kirk Tanner, announced, "Beginning as early as 2025, we will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings along with AI-enabled menu changes and suggestive selling" (via Nation's Restaurant News).

Essentially, this means that if you try to order your Baconator with fries and a Vanilla Frosty between 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. when it's busy, you will probably end up paying more than if you try to buy lunch during a quieter period, such as 10:30 a.m. or 2:00 p.m. While Wendy's has a planned timeline for turning its menu into a burger stock exchange, it's not the only restaurant considering it.