What It Was Like To Eat At The First Bobby Flay Restaurant, Mesa Grill

Mesa Grill, the brainchild of celebrity chef Bobby Flay and his mentor Jerry Kretchmer, opened its doors in 1991. Located in the heart of Manhattan off of Union Square, Mesa Grill quickly became a hotspot for food enthusiasts seeking bold flavors and innovative dishes. Part of a culinary explosion in New York City, Mesa Grill was well known for its vibrancy and raucous crowds. Unfortunately, due to rising rent and issues with the landlord, Flay had to make the difficult decision to close Mesa Grill's doors in 2013.

Bobby Flay's distinctive style of American cuisine, influenced by the flavors of the Southwest and his passion for grilling, was showcased in every dish served at Mesa Grill. From New Mexican spice rubbed pork tenderloin to chipotle glazed rib-eye, each plate was full of vibrant flavors that made the restaurant popular among critics and diners alike.

For over two decades, Mesa Grill was not just a restaurant; it was a culinary destination where patrons could experience the essence of Bobby Flay's culinary genius. Despite its closure, Mesa Grill left an indelible mark on the New York dining scene, paving the way for a new era of innovative cuisine.