Bobby Flay's Spicy BBQ Sauce Has A Nutty Twist

Chef Bobby Flay loves barbecue as much as the next person. The James Beard Award winner got his start on the Food Network with the show "Grillin' & Chillin'" before continuing his barbecue fixation with "Barbecue Addiction." So it only makes sense that the chef has his own barbecue sauce. Known for combining flavors and the heat of Southwest cooking, Flay's barbecue sauce is both spicy and a bit nutty.

Flay's peanut-chipotle sauce combines the rich creaminess of peanut butter with the smokey spiciness of chipotle. It's a mixture that only a trained chef could develop, mixing two flavors that seem to clash on paper but actually create something tasty. Flay conjured up the sauce to go along with some barbecue ribs and a tomatillo corn salsa, but there's no reason you can't put the sauce on something else instead like a burger. You could use the peanut-chipotle sauce as a marinade for some oven-roasted barbecue chicken legs as well.

Flay's sauce requires a few ingredients to bring to life. Worcestershire sauce, paprika, and soy sauce complement the gentle saltiness of the peanut butter. Meanwhile, brown sugar and honey give the condiment a sweet heat, and Dijon mustard and ketchup add complexity. But as most are probably wondering, why peanut butter?