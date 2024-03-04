Employees Reveal What It's Really Like To Work At Jersey Mike's Subs

When it comes to sandwich chains, Subway or even Panera Bread may spring to mind before Jersey Mike's Subs. However, the sub shop is a tasty alternative to other fast food joints, and it's only growing in popularity. As a go-to stop for made-to-order subs, Jersey Mike's offers an impressive selection of premium meats, cheeses, fresh bread, and flavor-packed sauces. With over 2,500 store locations in the United States alone, the chain continues to expand with new franchises opening worldwide.

Ordering and eating at your local Jersey Mike's franchise is one thing, but what is it like being on the other side of the counter? You may find yourself wondering what goes on behind the scenes to get you your favorite hot or cold sub. Unsurprisingly, employees have many opinions to share about their experiences working there. So, tie your apron and start practicing your sub-wrapping techniques 一 here's what employees have to say about what it's really like to work at Jersey Mike's Subs.