Shichirin: The Traditional Japanese Grill That Dates Back To The Edo Period

American outdoor grilling is a beloved pastime that has popularized the use of large grills with a wide surface area for feeding the masses at parties and potlucks. In Japan, smaller charcoal grills known as shichirin are favored, instead, for their lightweight portability and more focused cooking space. Shichirin grills have been traditionally used in Japan for centuries to grill seasoned meats, fish, veggies, and iconic Japanese foods like yakitori. Its use has been traced back to Japan's Edo period (1603-1868). Before the shichirin's grilling potential was utilized by the general public, it was only used by the upper class and military warriors. Its portability made it the perfect tool for hungry samurai, who would use it to cook up thinly sliced meat between battles.

Shichirin translates to "seven wheels," which is thought to refer to the seven holes located at its base where the fuel burns. In Japan, that fuel will often be binchotan — a smokeless charcoal renowned for its high purity levels and lack of chemical additives. This can be a pricey option since binchotan is hand-made using oak sourced from the Kishu forests, so lump charcoal and briquettes are also sometimes used today. The price of the fuel forms the latter half of the name of the grill. "Rin," indicates the currency needed to buy the shichirin's fuel during the Edo period. While the Japanese still call these grills shichirin, people in the U.S. recognize them by another, more familiar term.