25 Balkan Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

In the geographical context, the Balkans is usually described as a region nestled on the Balkan peninsula bounded by the Adriatic on the west and the Black Sea on the east, with the Mediterranean making its southernmost point. In the cultural context, the Balkans have always been a point of contact between the East and the West. Though this provided a fertile ground for conflict, the region also became an epicenter of cultural pluralism. At least ten countries call the Balkan peninsula their home, and this cultural patchwork is heavily translated into the culinary narrative. Though it was strongly influenced by imperial Austria and the Ottomans, Balkan cuisine developed into a unique entity, creating a cuisine with a polyamorous character where dishes are shared and adopted rather than being restrained by borders.

Gastronomy-wise, the Balkans are the European underdog. Balkan food sticks to the no-nonsense approach. These dishes are simple, hearty meals that speak of home, comfort, and fantastic cultural diversity. This was a frugal cuisine, where locally sourced ingredients were transformed into filling meals with sheer ingenuity and imagination, so expect rustic meals with a lot of soul.

All these must-tries should be an invitation to delve deeper into the Balkans and its limitless culinary potential. Greece was intentionally left out as it is generally analyzed outside the Balkan context and has its separate list of must-try Greek foods.