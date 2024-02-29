Keystone Light And Fishwife's Smooth Snackle Pack Review: It May Change Your View Of Light Beer And Tinned Fish Forever

If you never expected a great beer and fish pairing to come canned, you probably haven't tried Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout or Keystone Light. Now, the two companies are teaming up with a Snackle Pack to highlight just how well they go together. The Keystone Light and Fishwife Smooth Snackle Pack is likely to challenge both your view of canned fish and light beer — for the better.

This Snackle Pack is perfect for fishers and fish lovers alike. This insulated tackle box comes with extras that allow you to enjoy smoked trout and a light beer while fishing for trout or other catch. Of course, you can always just use the tackle box as a colorful lunch box if fishing isn't your thing.

I received one can of Keystone Light beer and one can of Fishwife Smoked Rainbow Trout so that I could taste them together and share my verdict. While the company didn't send a tackle box to go with it, it's the edible parts of this combination that you should be most interested in.