Burger King Is Throwing Shade At Wendy's Surge Pricing Menu

On February 26, news broke that Wendy's plans to implement surge pricing as early as next year, per The New York Post. Now, Burger King is making a counter move to show diners that despite shifts in the market, the King will continue to have their backs (and wallets).

Implemented by companies like Uber — and soon, Wendy's — surge pricing is the practice of increasing the price of a good or service when it's in high demand. Although a spokesperson for Wendy's told CBS News on February 28 that the company's forthcoming price changes — influenced by factors like weather and traffic conditions — would improve the customer experience, some of the restaurant's fans are displeased. No one, however, was more rattled by the news than BK.

"Surge pricing? Well, that's new," Burger King began in an email sent to Mashed, adding, "Good thing the only thing surging at BK is our flame!" In a tactfully shady response that never mentions Wendy's by name, Burger King announced that it's clapping back by offering fans more food for a lower price. "Now through Friday, March 1, Guests nationwide can enjoy a free Whopper or Impossible Whopper with a $3 (or more) purchase in the BK APP — because we don't believe in charging guests more when they're hungry," the email read.