The Grape Hack You Should've Been Using The Whole Time

Picking grapes off the stem is a tedious task. Even holding them under the faucet for an adequate rinse proves challenging (a moment of silence for the grapes lost down the drain). With the stems intact, grapes hardly fit into practical bowls, so extracting them seems like the only viable solution. The bottom line is that no matter the color, plumpness, or size, grapes are hard work — but they don't have to be.

TikTok's viral de-stemming hack is here to save the day. As it turns out, you can get grapes off the vine with just a dish towel. Yes, it's that simple. Sidney Raz demonstrates the trick by placing stemmed grapes in a dish towel, gently applying pressure, and rolling them around until they are loose. If you follow instructions closely, most of the grapes should be removed from the stem when the towel is peeled back. Elevate the hack by picking up the towel's edges to quickly transport the grapes to a bowl. This trick is a time-saver and a lifesaver for people with motor disabilities.