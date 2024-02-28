Adam Sandler's Favorite Candy Bar Has Been Discontinued For Decades

Adam Sandler made a career out of his ability to connect with people's inner child, inadvertently becoming a tastemaker for those eternally seeking the lighter side of life. So when he dished on his go-to candy selection at the February 26 premiere of his upcoming film, "Spaceman," fans knew it had to be good.

At the film's Los Angeles debut, People reports that a journalist asked the comedy legend which snack food he would pack for a lengthy trip to outer space. The question was a topical one, as in Sandler's latest role, he depicts an astronaut traversing the solar system. In true Sandler fashion, he responded with an off-beat answer: a Marathon bar. "You ever have one of those?" he casually asked the reporter, adding, "They don't make them anymore. Maybe they make only a few."

A former product of Mars Inc., Marathon bars — not to be confused with the U.K.'s original name for Snickers — were launched in 1973. Featuring eight inches of chewy, braided caramel coated in chocolate, it was marketed as the candy bar that lasted "a good long time." To prove the candy bar's mighty length, a ruler was printed along the wrapper's edge. Despite its slogan, however, the Marathon bar was unceremoniously discontinued in 1981, according to The U.S. Sun.